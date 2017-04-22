The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: 25-yr-old man held for illegal firearm trading, 20 pistols recovered

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 1:25 pm IST

The recovered weapons have 'USA 32' engraved on them and it is being probed whether the illegal arms had any link to the MCD polls.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the arrest of a 25-year-old man and recovery of 20 pistols, police on Saturday claimed to have busted an illegal firearm trading racket. The accused, Taiyab, was arrested on Friday from near Harkesh Nagar Bus stand, Mathura Road and 20 semi-automatic sophisticated pistols of 7.65 mm were recovered, police said.

The recovered weapons have 'USA 32' engraved on them. It is being probed whether illegal arms were being supplied had any link to the MCD polls. Police said that they came to know that arms manufacturers and suppliers from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are supplying sophisticated firearms to NCR and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh.

It was learnt that Taiyab was coming to deliver arms to someone near Harkesh Nagar bus stand, Mathura Road. On the basis of this tip-off, he was arrested. During interrogation, Taiyab revealed that these weapons were collected by him from a supplier who is a resident of Sendhwa, Badwani district, Madhya Pradesh, said a senior police officer.

These arms were to be supplied to someone residing in Harkesh Nagar, in New Delhi, and three persons belonging to Mathura, he added. Taiyab has supplied arms in NCR, UP and Haryana on previous occasions too. He was also arrested in a case of Arms Act in Palwal, Haryana around a year back.

Tags: mcd polls, illegal firearm trade
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

2

Cassini's dance on Saturn's rings before it aims for the planet

3

Railway station where PM sold tea in childhood gets 8 cr, to be revamped

4

Wow! Justin Bieber gifts the most expensive ticket to his ardent Indian fan

5

Google's Earth Day doodle touches your emotional string

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham