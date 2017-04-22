Delhi: 25-yr-old man held for illegal firearm trading, 20 pistols recovered

The recovered weapons have 'USA 32' engraved on them and it is being probed whether the illegal arms had any link to the MCD polls.

New Delhi: With the arrest of a 25-year-old man and recovery of 20 pistols, police on Saturday claimed to have busted an illegal firearm trading racket. The accused, Taiyab, was arrested on Friday from near Harkesh Nagar Bus stand, Mathura Road and 20 semi-automatic sophisticated pistols of 7.65 mm were recovered, police said.

The recovered weapons have 'USA 32' engraved on them. It is being probed whether illegal arms were being supplied had any link to the MCD polls. Police said that they came to know that arms manufacturers and suppliers from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are supplying sophisticated firearms to NCR and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh.

It was learnt that Taiyab was coming to deliver arms to someone near Harkesh Nagar bus stand, Mathura Road. On the basis of this tip-off, he was arrested. During interrogation, Taiyab revealed that these weapons were collected by him from a supplier who is a resident of Sendhwa, Badwani district, Madhya Pradesh, said a senior police officer.

These arms were to be supplied to someone residing in Harkesh Nagar, in New Delhi, and three persons belonging to Mathura, he added. Taiyab has supplied arms in NCR, UP and Haryana on previous occasions too. He was also arrested in a case of Arms Act in Palwal, Haryana around a year back.