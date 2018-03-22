Delhi bar owner accidentally shoots himself while dancing with gun

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the 'Onn Lounge and Bar' in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

According to an eyewitness, Nasir was partying with three of his friends with a pistol in his hand, officials said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A bar owner, in his 30s, died after accidentally shooting himself in the head while dancing with a pistol in hand inside his bar in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the 'Onn Lounge and Bar' in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Nasir.

According to an eyewitness, Nasir was partying with three of his friends with a pistol in his hand, officials said. He was dancing with the pistol held close to his head when it went he ended up accidentally shooting himself, they said.

There was no evidence of any foul play in the CCTV footage obtained from the bar, police said.