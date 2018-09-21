The Asian Age | News

Modi takes Airport Metro ride to event in Dwarka

PTI
The India International Convention and Expo Centre will come up at Sector 25, Dwarka.

A man takes a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Airport Express Metro Line in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A man takes a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Airport Express Metro Line in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Thursday. Metro officials said the ride was completed in 14 minutes.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line today. He boarded a metro train at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station at 3.13 pm and travelled up to Dwarka Sec-21 Metro Station, leaving the station at 3.27 pm,” a senior DMRC official said. He also travelled back from Dwarka Sec-21 to Dhaula Kuan station in the metro, boarding at 4:39 pm and deboarding at 4:54 pm,” the official said.

In the train, people were surprised to see him and the prime minister obliged many passengers as they took selfies with him.

“Smiles on the Delhi Metro. People interact with PM @narendramodi during the journey from Dwarka, after he laid the foundation stone of a Convention Centre,” the PMO India tweeted and shared a few pictures. 

Tags: narendra modi, airport express metro
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

