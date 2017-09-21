Delhi road rage: Boy killed for objecting to smoking in public, accused arrested

The student, who was on his bike with his friend, was hit by a car that belonged to the man whom the student had requested not to smoke.

New Delhi: A man has been arrested after a student was killed in an alleged road rage accident after he objected to his smoking in public.

The student, who was on his bike with his friend, was hit by a car that belonged to the man whom the student had requested not to smoke.

Police, however, said that they are probing whether it was a case of accident or the accused deliberately hit the student and his friend.

The victim's family said that they want justice and they will file a case.

"In view of facts and circumstances, section 302/307 Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been added to the case," the police revealed.