The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

MCD polls: Delhi HC dismisses plea for use of VVPAT with EVMs

ANI
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 2:12 pm IST

The court said it is very difficult to replace 13,000 EVM machines in one day so it's better to use M-1 (present EVM) machines.

The paper audit trail machine or Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). (Photo: File/PTI)
 The paper audit trail machine or Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the plea seeking direction to state election commission and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to use only second generation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the upcoming civic polls in Delhi.

The state election commission in court clearly said the present EVM machines are completely safe/ non-hackable.

The court said it is very difficult to replace 13,000 EVM machines in one day so it's better to use M-1 (present EVM) machines.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have demanded that the Election Commission conduct the polls using paper ballots instead of EVMs citing the doubts of machines being tampered.

The issue of EVM tampering first surfaced after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a massive mandate in the state because of the fault in machines which led to votes being caste in favour of the saffron party no matter which button the voter pressed.

The VVPAT machine is connected with EVMs and dispenses a paper proof for the voters so that they can verify their vote is cast correctly. In the run up to MCD elections, there has been a heated exchange between AAP and the Election Commission.

Earlier, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the Election Commission of arrogance and not accepting that there could be a fault with the EVMs.

In response, the poll panel challenged that it was not possible to tamper the EVMs.

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken had also raised the issue and wrote to Kejriwal as well as the state election commission seeking the use of paper ballots.

However, the Election Commission made it clear that the MCD elections will be conducted using EVMs after which the AAP has now demanded the use of VVPAT machines.

Tags: election commission of india, delhi high court, evm tampering, mcd polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Karan doesn't considers Kangana's 'nepotism' remark as criticism

2

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature embedded fingerprint scanner and more

3

The Smasung Galaxy S8+'s battery is tough to replace

4

Rajkummar Rao goes unrecognizable in Raabta trailer, plays a 324-year-old character

5

Samsung's Galaxy S8 goes on sale, aims to move on from recall crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham