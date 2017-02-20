Man offers lift to 24-yr-old Manipuri girl, allegedly rapes her near Delhi's Hauz Khas

The woman told police that around 11.30 pm she was offered a drop home by an unknown person.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman from the northeast was allegedly raped by a man near Delhi's Hauz Khas village, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened last night when the woman, who belongs to Manipur, was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village along with her friends and cousins, said a senior police officer.

He apparently told her that his vehicle was parked at some distance near Deer Park.

The accused, thereafter, on the pretext of guiding the woman, led her to an isolated stretch in the adjoining park area and allegedly raped her.

The woman somehow managed to escape from the spot and later informed the police.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) has been registered and efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the accused with the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, said the officer.

We have gathered vital clues in preliminary investigation and the accused will be nabbed soon, he added.

"We are in touch with the woman, and she is being counselled to help her recover from the trauma," the officer said.