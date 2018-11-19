The Asian Age | News

Karol Bagh factory fire: 4 killed as man stuck at exit door blocks escape route

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 4:10 pm IST

A heavy-built man, who was sitting near the door, tried to get out of the exit door and got stuck.

Four people were killed after fire broke out at a factory in crowded Beadonpura in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
 Four people were killed after fire broke out at a factory in crowded Beadonpura in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Four people were killed on Monday in a fire incident at a factory in central Delhi after one of them, a heavy built man, got stuck at the exit door while escaping the building and blocked the route for others, firefighters said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilled out on the floor accidentally.

The DFS had received a call that a fire has broken out at a house but when firefighters reached the spot, they found the victims were involved in laundering clothes, said an official.

He said the victims were about to steam iron clothes and were putting solvent in a container when it spilled on the floor and came in contact with the steam iron triggering the fire.

A heavy-built man, who was sitting near the door, tried to get out of the exit door and got stuck. This blocked the route for others who were inside the building, the officer added.

The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), R M Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40).

A 25-year-old man, named Ajeet, was injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Two fire tenders brought the fire under control by 12.50 pm, the officer said.

Tags: delhi fire, karol bagh fire
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

