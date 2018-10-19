As Delhi celebrates Dussehra, here are roads to avoid today

Security has been increased across India for Dussehra celebrations, with special traffic arrangements and restrictions imposed in Delhi.

New Delhi: In the wake of Dussehra celebrations, security has been beefed up across the country, with special traffic arrangements and restrictions imposed in Delhi.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday, stating that traffic restrictions will be in place in Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman Gate after 5 pm, depending on the crowd situation.

Due to burning of effigies, traffic will be slow in Kotwali, Kamla Market, Ambedkar Nagar, Greater Kailash, South Avenue, Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Hari Nagar, Vikas Puri, Naraina, Sultan Puri, Subhash Place, Keshav Puram, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar, Bhalswa dairy, Jahangir Puri, Shalimar Bagh, Maurya Enclave, Narela, Madhu Vihar, Seelam Puri, New Usman Pur, Anand Vihar, Gandhi Nagar and Farsh Bazar. Traffic Police have advised locals to avoid these areas.

Additionally, several roads are likely to be affected owing to idol immersion of Goddess Durga.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said that areas including Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Road, Majnu Ka Tilla, Boulevard Road, Wazirabad Road, Yamuna Bridge, Chittaranjan Park, Maa Anand Mai Marg, Josip Broz Tito Marg, Nehru Place, Pushta Road, Mathura Road and GD Birla Marg would be affected at different times through the day.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said people going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT should leave early, keeping the possibility of traffic jam in their mind.

Kumar has also suggested Delhiites to use public transport to reduce congestion on roads, avoid roadside parking to avoid an obstruction in the normal flow of traffic and immediately report to the police if any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of India, marking the end of Durga Puja. In Northern India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.