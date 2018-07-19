The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Second autopsy report endorses first, say police in Delhi air hostess death case

PTI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 9:35 am IST

In their complaint, Anissia's parents accused that Mayank and his parents had assaulted her and demanded dowry.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anissia Batra allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her residence following an argument with her husband Mayank Singhvi on Friday. (Facebook | Screengrab | Anissia Batra)
 Thirty-nine-year-old Anissia Batra allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her residence following an argument with her husband Mayank Singhvi on Friday. (Facebook | Screengrab | Anissia Batra)

New Delhi: The second autopsy report of Anissia Batra, a flight attendant with a German airline who allegedly committed suicide in Panchsheel Park in Delhi, endorses the first that said she first sustained injuries to her neck, a senior police officer said today.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anissia Batra allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her residence following an argument with her husband Mayank Singhvi on Friday.

Read: Air hostess jumps off terrace in south Delhi, dies; family cries foul

She had recently found out about her husband's first marriage, which he allegedly didn't tell her about. Theirs was a love marriage. Anissia's family told the police about Mayank allegedly being a man with a violent streak.

Also Read: Delhi air hostess discovered husband was divorcee month ago: Police

In their complaint, Anissia's parents also accused that Mayank and his parents had assaulted her and demanded dowry. The day she allegedly killed herself, she texted a friend about Mayank locking her up in a room.

Mayank has been arrested on charges of dowry death.

The second autopsy was conducted as her family said that the first post-mortem was not videographed.

The officer said the second autopsy confirmed the findings of the first report, which had said that she had first sustained injury to her neck, indicative of the fact that she had jumped herself, and was not pushed. 

She had sustained 15 injuries to her body but the neck injury led to instantaneous death, he added.

"The doctors, who had carried out the autopsy, spoke to Anissia's family and explained to them the nature of her injuries to remove their doubts," the officer said, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, Anissia's family's lawyer alleged that the family suspected that Mayank had tampered with evidence since the crime spot was not sealed after the incident.

He had 72 hours before his arrest to tamper with the scene, the lawyer highlighted.

The police said that they have all the exhibits and no need was felt to seal the scene since all the clues had been collected.

Tags: delhi air hostess death case, anissia batra, mayank singhvi, delhi air hostess suicide, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

2

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

3

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

4

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

5

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham