The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 19, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi newborn found alive before burial, dies after 30 hours

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 9:15 pm IST

The one-day old baby was declared dead on Sunday by the central government-run hospital's doctors, but later found alive before burial.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A newborn baby, who was nearly buried alive after wrongly being declared dead by doctors at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, breathed his last on Monday, an official said, even as the Union Health Ministry ordered a probe.

The one-day old baby was declared dead on Sunday by the central government-run hospital's doctors and the still child was wrapped in a plastic bag in preparation for the burial.

It was only after relatives decided to take one last look at the baby and the bag was opened that they noticed the newborn's limbs twitching.

He was then immediately shifted to the neo-natal ICU, where it managed to survive for about 30 hours.

"The baby died today at 4.15 pm," Dr AK Rai, the medical superintendent at Safdarjung hospital, said.

The hospital has ordered an inquiry.

Meanwhile, a Union health ministry official said, "We have sought a report in the matter from the hospital. The baby was delivered yesterday by 28-year-old Shanti Devi, a resident of Badarpur, around 5 am."

Failing to find any movement or respiration, hospital staff declared the baby dead, sealed the body in a pack, labelled it and handed it over to the father for burial.

As the mother's condition was not stable, she remained in the hospital while the father and other family members took the body and went home to prepare for burial.

But when the father's sister insisted on seeing the baby's face for one last time, they opened the pack. To their shock and surprise, they found the baby breathing and moving its limbs.

Immediately they called the police and the baby was rushed to Apollo Hospital from where it was shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

"How can they be so irresponsible and declare a baby, who is alive, as dead? If we had not opened the sealed pack in time, my baby really would have died and we would never have come to know the truth. This is gross negligence on the part of the hospital and the guilty should be punished," the father, Rohit, said on Sunday.

Dr Rai said the woman had delivered a 22-week-old premature baby. As per WHO guidelines, babies born before 22 weeks and weighing less than 500 gms are not considered as deliveries and generally do not survive.

The baby was motionless and did not cry or breathe after delivery.

A senior police official said that the complaint will be forwarded to Medical Council of India for fact finding enquiry and legal opinion will also sought to decide what action has to be action.

Tags: safdarjung hospital, healthcare, apollo hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

2

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

3

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

4

Watch: Virat Kohli shows his class despite defeat against Pakistan

5

Moto launches Moto C Plus in India at Rs 6999

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham