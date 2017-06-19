CBI team arrives at JNU to probe Najeeb's disappearance

CBI is likely to meet the suspects and people whose names have cropped up in the matter, sources said.

New Delhi: A CBI team on Monday visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to probe the mysterious disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed, a student who had gone missing from his hostel on October 16, 2016.

The team is looking into allegations of a scuffle between Ahmed and ABVP students in JNU's Mahi-Mandvi hostel and the circumstances that may have led to it as well as other events that preceded his disappearance.

It is likely to meet the suspects and people whose names have cropped up in the matter, sources said.

Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees recently met CBI officers who are investigating the case.