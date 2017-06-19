The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 19, 2017 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

CBI examines Satyendar Jain's wife in money laundering probe

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 1:02 pm IST

CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against the AAP minister in connection with the allegations of money laundering in April.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday went to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence to seek clarifications from his wife in connection to an ongoing inquiry into allegations of money laundering against him.

CBI sources said the agency had sought time from the minister's wife.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Central Government of "vendetta politics".

"Central govt (sic) of BJP is misusing CBI for its vendetta politics. After Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP's CBI raids on Minister," the party said in a tweet.

CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against the AAP minister in connection with the allegations of money laundering in April. He was recently examined by the agency in connection with the probe.

Jain is alleged to be involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, CBI sources said.

Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate last month attached properties linked to him in the matter.

A PE is the first step by the CBI to gather information about allegations.

If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.

Allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

Tags: money laundering, satyendar jain, central bureau of investigation, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals title of Sriram Raghavan's thriller, kicks off shoot

2

US: Dog honoured with retirement party; served Orlando airport for 5 years

3

No card, only hard cash for President nomination in Digital India

4

Indian-American’s upcoming hotel chain ‘American Idea’ inspired by Trump’s campaign

5

Gal Gadot shows the real meaning of 'Wonder Woman'

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham