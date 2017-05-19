The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 19, 2017 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

6-yr-old girl raped by stepfather in Delhi, battles for life

PTI
Published : May 19, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 10:29 am IST

The girl in her statement to police said that her stepfather beat her up and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Haryana's Rohtak district. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Haryana's Rohtak district. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl is battling for her life at AIIMS after allegedly being raped by her stepfather in South Delhi's Saket area.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Haryana's Rohtak district.

The girl has suffered internal injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

A woman in the neighbourhood saw the girl bleeding and informed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on its 181 women helpline.

The commission sent its team, including a counsellor, and also informed the police.

"When the DCW team reached the minor's house, they saw that the girl was in pain and bleeding. Meanwhile, the police also reached her house and took the girl and her parents to a police station along with the woman who had informed the DCW about the incident," a DCW statement said.

The girl in her statement said that her stepfather took her to his workplace and allegedly sexually assaulted her. She alleged that he beat her up and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

"The father said he committed the gruesome act under the influence of alcohol. He is a caretaker of a house in Saket.

He had sexually assaulted her couple of days ago too," the statement said.

The accused had married the girl's mother a year ago.

"The girl's condition is very serious. Her private parts are infected with pus and according to the doctors, she will have to undergo a surgery. Taking note of the seriousness of the crime, the judge appointed for this case reached AIIMS to record the minor's statement," the DCW said.

DCW members also visited the girl at AIIMS and counselled the girl.

"The accused should be immediately hanged. It is extremely unfortunate that our girls are not secure even in their own houses," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

She urged the government to formulate a policy to protect children who are abused in their own houses and provide them with a safe environment.

Tags: aiims, stepfather rapes girl, delhi rape, rohtak rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

It's splitsville for Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina Agdal

2

UP cop jumps off train to catch fleeing prisoner, thrashed by railway police

3

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai arrives at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

4

Zomato suffers major security breach, 17 mn user records stolen

5

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham