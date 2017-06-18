The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Teenage boy stabbed, beaten to death for refusing to lend scooter; 2 arrested

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 10:54 am IST

Two of the three accused was arrested on Friday and the juvenile accused was apprehended.

The juvenile was nursing a grudge against Gulfam and had even gone to the latter's house to threaten him. (Photo: Representational/ File)
 The juvenile was nursing a grudge against Gulfam and had even gone to the latter's house to threaten him. (Photo: Representational/ File)

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly killing an 18-year-old boy after he refused to lend his scooter to one of the accused in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said today. 

On June 15, Gulfam was stabbed and beaten by the three accused in a park after he was forcibly taken there from his house, the police said.

Gulfam was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Devender Arya, additional deputy commissioner of police (Northeast). 

His sister told police that Karan, Sunny and the juvenile took her brother to a park. Karan and Sunny caught hold of Gulfam while the juvenile attacked him with a knife, said the police officer. 

Karan and Sunny were arrested on Friday and later the juvenile was also apprehended. 

During interrogation, Karan and Sunny told police that Gulfam and Sunny were friends. Few months ago, the juvenile had asked Gulfam for his scooter. However, Gulfam denied and slapped the juvenile, said the officer. 

The juvenile was nursing a grudge against Gulfam and had even gone to the latter's house to threaten him of dire consequences, he said. 

Karam and Sunny decided to help the juvenile since they were friends with him. On June 15, they hatched a plan to kill Gulfam.

Tags: crime, teenage boy killed, 2 arrested, juvenile
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tesla seeks relief on import duties from Indian govt

2

Film actor Rishi Kapoor mocks Pakistan team

3

Brittle-boned girl inspires many as she turns beauty vlogger

4

Nokia 3 goes on sale in India at Rs 9,499

5

Night shifts not good!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham