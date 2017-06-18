The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Man plans surprise for wife, asks her to close her eyes, then strangulates her

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 12:00 pm IST

The man suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair and often raised aspersions on her conduct

Six months into the marriage, the couple developed differences and used to have frequent fights over trivial issues, the police said. (Representational image/File)
 Six months into the marriage, the couple developed differences and used to have frequent fights over trivial issues, the police said. (Representational image/File)

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband in north Delhi as the couple used to fight often. The accused was arrested after few hours of the incident, the police said.

Komal had married Manoj Kumar in July, 2015. It was a love marriage. Six months into the marriage, the couple developed differences and used to have frequent fights over
trivial issues, the police said.

Upset over the constant fights, she left her in-laws' house and started staying at her parents' house in Raghubir Nagar. Her husband used to often visit her and tried to persuade her into staying with his family in Ghevra area of Kanjhawala where he runs a general store.

Komal had returned to her in-laws' place recently but left it after she again had a fight with Manoj.

Last evening Manoj visited his in-laws' house in Raghubir Nagar to meet Komal. He asked her to come with him as he had planned a surprise for her.

He took her to Bonta park where he asked her to close her eyes and strangled her with a clutch wire that he had bought from a market before meeting her, the police said.

He left Bonta Park after killing her and called one of his friends who stays near his house in Kanjhawala and told him about the incident. His friend, however, alerted the police who detained him around midnight. They took him to the park to locate Komal's
body but he was too drunk to identify the spot where he had killed her, they added.

Teams from two police stations started looking for Komal's body and it was found around noon today.

Prima facie, it has emerged that he killed his wife owing to marital issues. He also suspected her of having an extra-marital affair and often raised aspersions on her conduct, the police said.

Manoj had planned to leave the city after killing his wife but he was nabbed before he could do so.

Tags: crime, surprise, man kills wife, love marriage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK university offers philosophy course based on Game of Thrones

2

Tesla seeks relief on import duties from Indian govt

3

Film actor Rishi Kapoor mocks Pakistan team

4

Brittle-boned girl inspires many as she turns beauty vlogger

5

Nokia 3 goes on sale in India at Rs 9,499

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham