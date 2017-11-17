The Asian Age | News

Video: Drunk man molests lady journo, another woman at Delhi's ITO Metro station

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 4:53 pm IST

The accused Akhilesh, a tea vendor, was in an inebriated state and molested the two women and passed lewd comments.

New Delhi: How safe is Delhi for women? The recent incident has sparked panic after a man molested a journalist and another woman in a span of 15 minutes at the ITO Metro station in central Delhi on November 13.

The accused Akhilesh, a tea vendor, was in an inebriated state and molested the two women and passed lewd comments.

He was arrested on Thursday.

What is even more shocking is the fact that when the journalist tried to report the crime to the CISF personnel present at the metro station, she was made to wait for more than an hour at the control room before the complaint was registered.

The journalist said the absence of police and CISF at the spot allowed the person to get away after the crime.

Akhilesh, who was produced before Patiala House Court on Friday was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

