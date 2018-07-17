The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018

Metros, Delhi

17-yr-old widow killed by brother-in-law, his aides in Delhi

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 3:04 pm IST

Ayush (19), the husband of the deceased, had allegedly committed suicide two months ago.

Raids are being conducted in Faridabad and Delhi to apprehend the accused and his associates, police said. (Representational Image)
 Raids are being conducted in Faridabad and Delhi to apprehend the accused and his associates, police said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 17-year-old widow was allegedly stabbed to death by her brother-in-law and his accomplices in south-east Delhi's Badarpur, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call about the stabbing of a woman was received at Badarpur police station around 7:45 pm on Monday.

A police team reached the spot at Tajpur Pahari in Badarpur and found the woman lying unconscious on the roof of her house with stab injuries. She was rushed to Apollo Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East).

"The victim's mother and grandparents were present at the spot when the incident took place. In their statement to police, the family members alleged that the woman's brother-in-law, along with two others, had come to their house and stabbed her with a knife and fled the spot, the DCP said.

The crime team inspected the spot and a case was registered, he said.

Raids are being conducted in Faridabad and Delhi to apprehend the accused and his associates, the officer said.

Ayush (19), the husband of the deceased, had allegedly committed suicide two months ago. Since then, the victim was living at her mother's place and had come to her grandparents' place just two days ago.

Tags: crime, delhi, delhi police, 17-year-old widow killed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

