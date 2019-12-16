Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:43 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

On 10th day of hungerstrike, Swati Maliwal falls unconscious

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 2:10 am IST

Maliwal was on a hungerstrike for over 10 days at the Samta Sthal near Raj Ghat.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal at LNJP Hospital on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal at LNJP Hospital on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who was on a hungerstrike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to a city hospital after she fell unconscious on Sunday morning. When Ms Maliwal’s condition deteriorated on Saturday night, doctors advised her to go to a hospital, but she refused to budge.

On Sunday morning, she was taken to the LNJP Hospital after she fainted. According to a DCW member, she was initially taken to the emergency ward of the hospital since she was unconscious. Later, when she regained consciousness, she refused to allow doctors to put her on intravenous fluids.

Ms Maliwal was shifted to a special ward, where she was put on intravenous fluids, he said, adding that her condition was stated to be stable. He said the DCW chief’s supporters were stationed outside the hospital.

Maliwal was on a hungerstrike for over 10 days at the Samta Sthal near Raj Ghat. On Saturday, she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Disha Bill, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty, is implemented in the entire country.

Tags: swati maliwal, disha bill

Latest From Metros

Protesters demand withdrawal of amended Citizenship Act at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

CAB fallout: Jamia remains tense, all exams postponed

SP workers hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo: PTI)

CAB in Maharashtra: BJP offers help to Shiv Sena

A man during a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Sanmtragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

‘Strict decision’ to neutralise Left Wing Extremism soon

Protesters from the Muslim community burn tyres during a demonstration against National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Howrah district of West Bengal on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Mob unleashes violence in 2 districts in West Bengal

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham