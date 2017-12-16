The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:23 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

NGT rejects plea to exempt two-wheelers from odd-even

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 6:14 am IST

DTC directed to introduce more buses in fleet.

National Green Tribunal. (Photo: PTI)
 National Green Tribunal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Friday dismissed the AAP government’s review plea seeking exemption for two-wheelers in odd-even scheme, saying such a relaxation would defeat the purpose of improving Delhi’s ambient air quality. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar noted in its order that it was undisputed before them that there were over 60 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi. “The number also consists of two-wheelers which are very old and their emissions are beyond prescribed limits,” a bench said.

“It also cannot be disputed that emissions from two-wheelers are also a major source of pollution. The exemptions sought would defeat the entire purpose of improving the air quality of Delhi,” it said. Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. The green panel also directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to introduce more buses in its fleet as per the Supreme Court order and strengthen the public transport system.

The bench had earlier sought a “workable solution” from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan for combating the problem of pollution. The tribunal had on December 6 slammed the AAP government and the neighbouring states over their action plan on ways to deal with severe air pollution in the city and directed them to file a detailed document to tackle the problem. It had observed that air pollution was never at “normal level” in the national capital and directed the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to file the action plan afresh. The counsel for the Delhi government had filed the plan which recommended implementation of odd-even plan, ban on construction works and disallowing children from playing outside when air quality turns severe.

The counsel for petitioner Vardhaman Kaushik, who had filed the plea against worsening air quality, had said the action plans submitted by the states were merely “an eye-wash” and they have only “copy-pasted” the recommendations of the EPCA. Earlier, the NGT had directed the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and every state pollution control board to file ambient air quality analysis before the tribunal.

Tags: national green tribunal, aap government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition review: The 'Force' gets a galactic shimmer

2

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

3

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

4

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

5

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham