BS-VI fuel rollout in Delhi from April 2018 to cut pollution

School children wearing masks take part in an awareness march on the alarming levels of air pollution in New Delhi on Wednesday. — (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prompted by the deteriorating air quality in New Delhi, the Union petroleum ministry on Wednesday decided to advance the implementation of Bharat Standard (BS)-VI compliant fuel in the national capital territory by two years.

The decision will come into effect from April 1, 2018, against the earlier deadline of April 2020.

“Taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas, the petroleum ministry in consultation with Public Oil Marketing Companies has decided for advancing of BS-VI grade auto fuels in NCT of Delhi from April 1, 2018, instead of April 1, 2020. OMCs have also been asked to examine the possibility of introduction of BS-VI auto fuels in the whole of NCR area from April 1, 2019,” said the ministry.

While environmental experts hailed the decision, calling it a step in right direction, the auto industry said that it is not in a position to launch vehicles complying with the strict emission norm before April 2020.

Society of Indian Auto-mobile Manufacturers also said, “We have been given a roadmap by the ministry of road transport for implementation of BS-VI norms by April 2020 and we are working on the basis of that timeline. It is not possible for the industry to advance that date at this stage.”

These standards keep a check on the emission levels by setting permissible limits for vehicles. Earlier, the plan was to move to BS-VI by 2024. However, the government changed the deadline to April 2020. According to the existing norms, BS-IV stipulates 50 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur for petrol and diesel respectively.