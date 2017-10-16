The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

A year after Najeeb went missing, CBI still clueless

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 2:21 am IST

Najeeb had gone missing from the campus following a scuffle with some other students in October last year.

Najeeb Ahmed
 Najeeb Ahmed

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken up the mysterious case of the JNU student, Najeeb Ahmed, after the Delhi police failed to crack it. It is, however, yet to achieve a breakthrough in this connection.

Najeeb had gone missing from the campus following a scuffle with some other students in October last year. The high court had first gone after the Delhi police to solve the mysterious disappearance and since it was not satisfied with the progress made by the city police in the case, it transferred the same to the Central probe agency on May 16 this year.

Najeeb (27), a student of M.Sc biotechnology, went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 15, 2016. His family members are still running from pillar to post to trace him.

He had an altercation with several students who were allegedly affiliated to the BJP student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), according to his friends and family. After over a month had passed since Najeeb went missing, his mother, Fatima Nafees, moved the Delhi high court seeking directions to the police to trace her son. The high court had immediately directed the Delhi police to “explore all angles” and “cut across political barriers” to trace the young man, saying no one could just vanish from the heart of the national capital without a trace.

However, as no clues turned up even after two months after his disappearance, the court asked the police to scan the entire JNU campus, including hostels, classrooms, and rooftops with the help of sniffer dogs. However, the police failed to sniff out any leads.

This prompted the high court to suggest that the nine students, who were suspected to be behind Najeeb’s disappearance, take a lie detector test. Though the police sent notices to the nine students, asking them to appear for a polygraph (lie detector) test, they ignored the same and subsequently moved the trial court, challenging the step taken by the investigating agency.

Concurrently, Najeeb’s family alleged in the court that they were being harassed by the Delhi police, which was conducting predawn searches at their house in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Dissatisfied with the lack of progress in the investigation, the family later demanded that the probe be handed over to some other agency.

In March this year, even the high court admitted that it was “foxed” by the lack of information on the missing student’s whereabouts and demanded an answer from the police on Najeeb’s fate, saying that as far as the probe was concerned, the only thing happening was paperwork.

Tags: najeeb ahmed, delhi police, jawaharlal nehru university, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

2

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

3

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

4

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

5

Mumbai Police surprises complainant with cake

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham