The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Speculations are also rife in the political circles that Ashutosh is in talks with the Congress for sometime now. Denial of ticket for Rajya Sabha behind turmoil in AAP?
 
Metros, Delhi

Delhi turns into a fortress on Independence Day

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 2:59 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 6:45 am IST

All-women SWAT team, snipers and over 500 CCTVs ensure security in Red Fort.

Members of the all-women SWAT team stand guard during the 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Members of the all-women SWAT team stand guard during the 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In its maiden field job India’s first all-women SWAT team beamed with pride as it provided security cover to Red Fort on the Independence Day. In the wake of terror alerts, a security perimeter consisting NSG snip-ers, elite SWAT commandos, were guarding the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 72nd Independence Day.

A senior officer said that they had also recei-ved inputs about the possibility of three men from Jaish-e-Mohammad being present in the national capital to carry out terror attacks.

On Monday, police were informed that a man, wearing uniform of an Indian Air Force officer, was suspiciously roaming near the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, and when he tried to call him, the man in uniform just fled from there.

While nearly 70,000 Delhi police personnel were guarding the national capital, close to 10,000 policemen have been dep-loyed at the Red Fort, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during Mr Modi’s speech.

The 36 members of all-women team, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) has been trained by the NSG for anti-terrorism duty under the Delhi police’s Special Cell. The entire team hails from northeast. Sumata Rabta, a member of the team, said it has been her life-long dream to protect the country.

“I will always remember this day when I got the opportunity to provide security on one of the key events in the country,” Rabta said.

Dipti Barman, another member said, “I can feel the responsibility and my team would give its complete support in fulfilling every task assigned to it,” Barman said.

She hoped people change their perception towards the citizens of the northeast and realise their capability. Another team member, Mihnhunsa, felt proud to don the uniform.

“Even though it is difficult task to change people’s set notions about our region, we can try to do so through our uniform,” she said.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech said, the government has brought Delhi close to the north east and the region has become an inspiration for everyone.

The 36 women commandos, who broke the traditional male stronghold to enter the SWAT team, were formally inducted on August 10.

D14

Tags: 72nd independence day, red fort, swat team, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

2

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

3

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

4

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

5

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham