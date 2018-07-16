The Asian Age | News

Delhi woman lawyer 'raped' by drunk senior in his chamber in Saket court

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 10:59 am IST

Chamber, where woman was allegedly raped, has been sealed and Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it, DCP said.

On the intervening night of July 14 and 15, the woman called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya said. (Representational Image)
  On the intervening night of July 14 and 15, the woman called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman lawyer was allegedly raped by a senior advocate in his chamber in South Delhi's Saket court, police told on Sunday.

The woman, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which was in the same complex where she worked, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya said.

On the intervening night of July 14 and 15, the woman called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, the DCP said.

Her statement has been recorded and a medical examination has also been conducted, he said.

The chamber, where the woman was allegedly raped, has been sealed and the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it, Baaniya said.

A case was registered and the accused, who is in his 50s, was arrested from South Delhi's Sangam Vihar and later produced before the Saket court, he said.

