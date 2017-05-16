Kapil Mishra breaks his fast, discharged from RML

Describes his 6-day hungerstrike as ‘satyagraha’.

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra speaks to the media after he was discharged from the RML Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ousted Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Monday ended his fast and was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after being taken ill. Mr Mishra, whose Sunday press conference ended with him fainting, had accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party of lying about its donation figures to the election commission.

Immediately after being discharged, Mr Mishra said he would go to the offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to lodge complaints against Mr Kejriwal. On Sunday, the suspended AAP leader alleged that Mr Kejriwal’s close aides ran several “shell” companies which donated funds worth “crores of rupees” to the AAP. The AAP chief hid information from income tax department and the election commission, Mr Mishra had said.

The former Delhi minister termed his six-day fast as “satyagraha” against Mr Kejriwal. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “There cannot be a ‘satyagraha’ on the basis of lies.” Mr Mishra, who was part of Mr Kejriwal’s city Cabinet, said doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital refused to discharge him until he ended his fast. He went on a hunger strike, demanding the AAP to disclose details of five party leaders’ travels abroad.