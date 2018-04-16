Arvind Kejriwal to ensure death penalty for rapists of minors

He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases.

New Delhi: Amid outcry over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the AAP government would amend the law to secure death penalty for the rapists of minor girls.

While vowing to take the legislative measure during the next Assembly session, the chief minister said he would also set up fast-track courts to complete the trial of the cases of crime against women in six months.

Mr Kejriwal, however, lamented that like the Delhi government, its Vidhan Sabha too was “just a quarter of an assembly” as all bills passed by it required the Centre’s approval.

He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, saying a dangerous message was being relayed that if the accused belonged to the party ruling at the Centre, the entire machinery would step in to shield him.

“In the past three years, several legislations were forwarded to the Centre, but none of them have been approved. We will forward even these amendments to the Centre and I appeal to it to pass them so that they can be implemented for safety of women,” he said.

He was speaking at Rajghat where Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Jaihind has been sitting on a hunger strike since Friday, demanding provisions for swift capital punishment to those found guilty of raping minors.

He also appealed to the Delhi high court to provide him the number of fast track courts and judges needed for the completion of trial of all cases of crime against women within six months and promised to provide the requisite fund for the purpose. “We will amend the IPC and CrPC during the next Assembly session to ensure death penalty for those guilty of raping minors,” he said.

Referring to Unnao rape case, involving a BJP MLA, he said no FIR was lodged for many months and “leave aside arresting the culprits, the victim’s father was arrested and murdered in custody”.