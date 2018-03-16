FIR filed against JNU professor for ‘sexually abusing’ female students

The professor has been identified as Atul Johri, who teaches life science at the university.

A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against a professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for allegedly sexually abusing the female students in class.

The professor has been identified as Atul Johri, who teaches life science at the university.

However, talking to PTI, the professor, a vocal supporter of the university administration’s compulsory attendance initiative, claimed that he was being targeted for his stand on the issue.

At a press meet held on the campus, the women students of the SLS issued a statement that said, “The professor often makes sexually-coloured remarks, open demands for sex and comments on the figure of almost every girl. If a girl objects, he holds a grudge against her.”

Another statement issued by the students said, “There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent.”

Denying the allegations, the professor said, “Some girls, who have levelled the allegations against me, had received a mail from me on February 27 regarding their irregular attendance in the lab. So, they are targeting me.” He also shared the group mail with PTI.

A group of nine students have been protesting against the professor for the past days in the campus.

The FIR has been lodged on the basis of complaint from seven out of the nine protesting students in the national capital's Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Police have been investing the case under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).