The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

We target to have zero discrimination in campus: Jagadesh Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUSHMITA GHOSH
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 5:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 6:43 am IST

JNU continues to be the hotbed of controversies for the last one year.

M Jagadesh Kumar
 M Jagadesh Kumar

JNU continues to be the hotbed of controversies for the last one year. The recent one being the suicide of 28-year-old P.hD student Muthukrishnan J. The controversies have not even spared former IIT-Delhi professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, who has been targeted by the students union for pursuing the “RSS agenda” ever since he took over as the varsity’s vice-chancellor on January 27 last year. In an interview with The Asian Age, Prof. Kumar told Sushmita Ghosh that the moment educational institutions deviate from academic excellence, they actually do the real social injustice because they will not be in a position to educate people who come from the marginalised sections of the society.

Q. JNU recently received the best university award from the President. What makes JNU different from other universities?
A. The President’s award is a testimony that the University has excelled in many areas. JNU is renowned for its science and humanity streams and it focuses primarily on basic research. The university’s outlook is inclusiveness. Here, the student population and teaching community is quite heterogeneous — belonging from various socio-economic background.

Q. As soon as you took over as JNU V-C last year, there has been no end to controversies? Even you have been facing criticism?
A. The word controversy is a perception, how you view a situation whether as a controversy or not. As a “scientist”, I am trained to face challenges, whether it is in the research or in academics or in administration. For me, every event is a challenge to overcome and resolve issues surrounding it. I feel every organisation has officers entrusted with responsibilities and accountability. Therefore, if you bypass all those structures and come directly to the V-C, it is not good for the health of the university.

Q. Some of the friends of Muthukrishnan shared his FB post where he had alleged discrimination in Mphil/PhD admissions. Will this pose a bigger challenge?
A. As an educator, none of us would like either any discrimination happening during the admission process or after the students are admitted, especially considering the fact that our students come from villages or rural backgrounds or marginalised sections. It is very important that we put every effort to make sure that even remotely they don’t think that they are discriminated. We target to have zero discrimination in the campus .

Q. Several students are calling Muthukrishnan to be the second Rohith Vemula. Do you think this unfortunate incident will hamper the environment in the campus?
A. Any suicide is very unfortunate. In this case, the suicide took place outside JNU, the police informed us about it in the evening, and immediately the administration took steps to work together with the police. We are trying to help his family in conducting the post-mortem and take the body to their native place.

Q. You were trolled on the social media for your recent tweet where you credited BJP’s victory in UP to development and inclusivity. What do you have to say about that?
A. I did not make any tweet with respect to anybody. Today, in our country, we have various issues to tackle — higher education, employment or health facilities, in which even universities play a great role as we are training the students to go back to the society and become productive agents of change. In that context, it is very important that universities play a significant role in developing the country. And development should be inclusive, so in that context I said that today in our country, there is a realisation that we should focus on development and in any development, it should be inclusive.

Tags: jnu, rohith vemula, discrimination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

You can actually get smarter by eating ice cream for breakfast

2

Babul Supriyo is vice-president of FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC

3

Costumes burnt to ashes after vandals put Padmavati sets on fire

4

What caused 'snowball Earth'?

5

Australia: Police fine man for playing Pokemon Go while driving son to school

more

Editors' Picks

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham