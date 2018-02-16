The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi man commits suicide; leaves suicide note blaming wife, in-laws

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 10:12 am IST

The man, Vikas had fights with her wife over domestic issues that led to tension in the family, police said.

Victim allegedly left home by telling his wife that he was going to commit suicide on February 14 night. Later, his brother found his body on railway tracks. A suicide note was also found on him, the police officer said. (Representational image)
 Victim allegedly left home by telling his wife that he was going to commit suicide on February 14 night. Later, his brother found his body on railway tracks. A suicide note was also found on him, the police officer said. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A 31-year-old married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Madhu Vihar area of Delhi on Valentine's Day, police said on Thursday.

The man, Vikas, left behind a suicide note levelling allegations on his wife and in-laws, said a police officer.

He got married three months ago and lived with his wife at Chandra Vihar area. He had fights with her wife over domestic issues that led to tension in the family, he said.

He allegedly left home by telling his wife that he was going to commit suicide on February 14 night. Later, his brother found his body on railway tracks. A suicide note was also found on him, the police officer said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

Tags: suicide, domestic issues
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Schumer secretly weds beau Chris Fischer, see pictures

2

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

3

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

4

India’s 1st radio festival to be held in Delhi

5

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham