Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017

Metros, Delhi

Manish Sisodia, Anil Baijal spar over file on teacher training

Published : Nov 15, 2017
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 2:52 am IST

The minister alleged that the officials are throttling democracy on the “directions” of the LG’s office by not consulting him before sending the file.

 Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal

New Delhi: In a move that could escalate tensions between lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi government, deputy CM Manish Sisodia has written a scathing letter to the L-G seeking action against education department officials, who he alleged were sending files to the L-G’s office without consulting him.

Mr Baijal, however, wrote back to Mr Sisodia, seeking to know who has given this impression to him that his office has given instructions not to show any file, concerning teachers, to the minister-in-charge.

Mr Sisodia’s letter triggered by the move of directorate of education) officials and the chief secretary sending the file related to a detailed plan of a visit of principals and teachers to Finland for training, to L-G’s office.

The minister alleged that the officials are “throttling democracy” on the “directions” of the LG’s office by not consulting him before sending the file.

“This shows how the spirit of democracy is being killed and the Delhi government is kept in the dark by its own officials on the directions of the LG’s office,” Mr Sisodia said. 

“Whenever I speak to the officials, I am told that they have been instructed by the L-G’s office that any files related to teachers or principals training shall not be shown to me. If this is the case, then it is impossible for me to run the department,” wrote Mr Sisodia. 

“Strict action should be taken against such officials, who are insulting democracy by keeping the elected government in the dark about the department’s routine fu-nctions,” the letter read. “I urge the LG to take action against the concerned officials in this case,” it said.

