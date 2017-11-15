The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Man who raped Delhi toddler was asked to babysit by her parents

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 1:34 pm IST

The victim's parents told police that the accused lived in the neighbourhood and worked in the housekeeping department of a hotel.

The accused was alone with the girl when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The accused was alone with the girl when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man, accused of raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in south Delhi, was asked to babysit the toddler by her parents when they were out for work, the police said today.

The shocking incident took place on Tuesday in the Shahpur Jat area. The girl was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and is out of danger now, they said.

The victim's parents told police that the accused lived in the neighbourhood and worked in the housekeeping department of a hotel.

He was a friend of the toddler's father, who would often ask him to be with the girl while he was away at work. His wife works as a domestic help and was out for work. 

The accused was alone with the girl when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, when the girl's mother came back, she found her daughter was crying and there was bleeding from her private parts, the police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors informed the girl's parents that she was sexually assaulted.

As the police were informed, it was found the toddler was allegedly raped by her father's friend who was babysitting her. He was arrested from his house, the police said.

Police is probing if the accused had sexually assaulted the girl on earlier occasions as well. They are also probing if he had any accomplice.

People in the locality would often leave their children in the care of the accused and it is being probed if he sexually assaulted any other child.

Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the girl in the hospital. She also protested in front of Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence demanding the home minister visit the victim to understand the pain she went through.

She has also been demanding the perpetrators in cases of rapes of minors be awarded death sentence within six months to send out a strong message.

Maliwal was detained along with other members of the women's panel and taken to Mandir Marg police station and later released.

Earlier this month, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped by a man in the presence of his two children in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar. The accused was subsequently arrested.

Tags: toddler raped, neighbour rapes toddler, delhi toddler raped, babysitting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google arms Pixel 2 against hackers, with a secret chip

2

ATP World Tour Finals: Roger Federer downs Alexander Zverev in 'generation game'

3

Mozilla Firefox is now 'Firefox Quantum' and its faster than ever

4

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

5

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham