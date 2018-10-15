Minor girl in Delhi lured with pizza offer by landlord’s son, gangraped

The girl stays in a shanty in Kalyan Vaas, Kalyanpuri, while the four accused stay in east Vinod Nagar.

The girl's house owner's son offered to buy a pizza for the girl on Friday and took her to a room where three of his friends, who were in an inebriated state, also joined them, a senior police official said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Four men allegedly raped a Class 10 student in east Delhi, after luring her with a pizza, police said on Monday.

The girl's house owner's son offered to buy a pizza for the girl on Friday and took her to a room where three of his friends, who were in an inebriated state, also joined them, a senior police official said.

They allegedly raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he added.

The girl stays in a shanty in Kalyan Vaas, Kalyanpuri, while the four accused stay in east Vinod Nagar.

When the girl's mother returned from work, the victim narrated the incident after which they both went to the police station.

A case was registered under relevant sections of POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual offences) and IPC.

The accused, including the 28-year-old son of the house owner, were arrested on the same day, police said.