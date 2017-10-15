The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017

Delhi

Dismembered body of man found inside fridge at friend's home in Delhi

PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 9:59 am IST

Joshi was missing since two days, police said, adding his family members had, in search of him, reached his friend Badal Mandal's house.

The police broke into the house and found the victim's body parts inside the fridge. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The police broke into the house and found the victim's body parts inside the fridge. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a 26-year-old man was hacked to death and his dismembered body stuffed inside a fridge in south Delhi's Saidulajab area, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Uttarakhand native Vipin Joshi, they said.

Joshi was missing since two days, police said, adding his family members had, in search of him, reached his friend Badal Mandal's house here on Friday evening.

Though the house was locked, they were alarmed by a nauseating stench coming from the building, after which they called the police.

The police broke into the house and found the victim's body parts inside the fridge.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace Mandal, police added.

