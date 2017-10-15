Delhi CM’s blue WagonR found abandoned in Ghaziabad

The police said that the WagonR was found at around 6 am by the local police in Ghaziabad, which then contacted the Delhi police.

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s blue WagonR was found abandoned in Ghazibad on Saturday morning. It is suspected that the car was lifted for a “joyride.” However, no one has been arrested in this connection.

The police said that the WagonR was found at around 6 am by the local police in Ghaziabad, which then contacted the Delhi police. The car was registered in the name of the AAP and was presently used by party’s media coordinator Vandana, a police officer said. “The car was lifted outside Delhi Secretariat at around on October 12. It was parked outside the secretariat, about 200 metres away from the parking lot,” the officer said.

Not only the car was parked “outside a proper parking,” it also “lacked any anti-theft device”, making it “easier” for the offender to lift it, the officer added.