Minor girl commits suicide inside Delhi's Tilak Vihar police station

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
According to the deceased's mother, their neighbours abducted the girl in an effort to pressurize her into marrying their son.

The police had to break down the door as it was closed from the inside. (Photo: File | Representational)
New Delhi: A minor girl allegedly committed suicide inside Tilak Vihar police station in Delhi on Saturday night by hanging herself.

"Our neighbour abducted her. They wanted their son to marry my daughter but I refused since she was minor. Police called me here. I saw her hanging in one room and my 3 sons locked in another room," the mother told ANI.

The Deputy Commissioner of police (West) Vijay Kumar told ANI that at around 2 am on Saturday the girl came to the police station and said that she didn't want to go to her home.

"There was a dispute between the girl's family and their neighbours. Following this, both the families were called to the police station. A quarrel broke out between the two families at the police station. They were planning to send the girl to Nari Niketan because she refused to go home. Meanwhile, the girl went to the next room and hanged herself," Kumar said.

The police had to break down the door as it was closed from the inside.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident has been initiated. It is also being examined if there was any negligence on the side of the police who were present there.

Tags: minor girl commits suicide, girl commits suicide inside police station, tilak vihar police station
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

