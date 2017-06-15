The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017

Delhi

Delhi: Minor girl raped by male friend lies, says she was gangraped

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 8:29 am IST

The girl, in order to save her friend and not get scolded by her parents, cooked up a story that she was gangraped.

The girl was known to the accused for around a year as he worked near her house, he added. (Representational image/ PTI)
 The girl was known to the accused for around a year as he worked near her house, he added. (Representational image/ PTI)

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend at a park in Begumpur area of Rohini here, the police said on Wednesday. 

However, the girl had initially alleged that she was gang-raped but after investigation it emerged that she was lying, police said.

The girl went to the park in the area around 9.30 pm on Tuesday where her 22-year-old friend allegedly forced himself on her, police said. 

When the girl returned home, her parents asked her why she got late and in order to save her friend and not get scolded by her parents, she cooked up a story that she was gang-raped, a senior police officer said. 

"She alleged that four men raped her in front of her male friend," said the officer. 

He said it was only after the CCTV footage of the area was analysed and her friend questioned, that the truth emerged. 

The accused friend has been arrested, the officer said. 

The girl was known to the accused for around a year as he worked near her house, he added.

