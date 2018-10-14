The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

As Delhi air quality worsens, emergency action plan to kick in tomorrow

PTI
Published : Oct 14, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2018, 2:52 pm IST

Under the emergency plan called Graded Response Action Plan, stringent actions are implemented based on the air quality of the city.

Currently, the air quality is in the poor category but authorities have predicted that it would reach the 'very poor' category in the next couple of days. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Currently, the air quality is in the poor category but authorities have predicted that it would reach the 'very poor' category in the next couple of days. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: An emergency action plan will be implemented from Monday to combat air pollution that has begun to show a trend towards very poor category, the Central Pollution Control Board said. 

Under the emergency plan called Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), stringent actions are implemented based on the air quality of the city.

If the air quality lies in moderate to poor category- halting garbage burning in landfills and other places, and enforcing all pollution control regulations in brick kilns and industries, would be implemented, an official said. 

If the air quality falls in the very poor category, additional measures of stopping the use of diesel generator sets, enhancing parking fees 3-4 times and increasing frequency of metro and buses would be implemented, he added. 

If the air quality falls in the severe category, additional measures would be implemented of increasing frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads, sprinkling of water on roads and identifying road stretches with high dust generation.  

If the air quality falls to severe plus emergency category, then measures like stopping entry of trucks into Delhi (except essential commodities), stopping construction activities and appointment of a task force to take a decision on any additional steps, including shutting of schools, are implemented. 

The measures depending upon the air quality will be implemented from Monday. Currently, the air quality is in the poor category but authorities have predicted that it would reach the 'very poor' category in the next couple of days. 

In addition to GRAP, the CPCB has also deployed 41 teams across Delhi NCR to monitor proper implementation of norms enforced to prevent pollution at the source. 

Till October 11, 96 inspections were conducted by the teams across Delhi NCR and the inspections would intensify in the coming days, a senior CPCB official said. The inspections were started by the two-member team on September 15, he added. 

Meanwhile, satellite images from NASA showed rampant stubble burning activity in Punjab and Haryana. The NASA, on its official website, stated that burning of crop residue in Punjab and Haryana has increased significantly over the past 10 days in and near Amritsar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa and Hisar. 

Burning of paddy straw every year during October and November and wheat straw during April in Punjab and Haryana are the major contributors of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, as the smoke travels towards the national capital. 

In Delhi, it mixes with the fog and creates a toxic smoggy winter every year.

Tags: delhi air quality, emergency action plan, delhi govt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

2

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

3

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

4

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

5

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham