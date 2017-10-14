Arvind Kejriwal's stolen blue WagonR found in Ghaziabad

The Delhi police on Friday formed four teams to crack the alleged theft of the chief minister's blue WagonR.

The teams trying to trace the stolen car once used by Kejriwal, interrogated more than 50 scrap and spare parts dealers in the entire Delhi-NCR. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's iconic blue WagonR which was stolen on October 12 has been recovered from Ghaziabad on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal shot off a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, saying the theft of his car points towards the rapidly "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal also wondered what the people of Delhi should expect when the chief minister's car gets stolen from outside the secretariat, which is the headquarters of the local administration.

He went on to take a jibe at the Delhi Police saying that upon receiving his letter, the police will try to paint a rosy picture of law and order in the city by sharing favourable statistics.

Three teams on Thursday evening had left for Soti Ganj spare parts market in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and another team conducted a search operation at Mayapuri market in west Delhi to trace the blue WagonR, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)