The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's stolen blue WagonR found in Ghaziabad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 14, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2017, 10:05 am IST

The Delhi police on Friday formed four teams to crack the alleged theft of the chief minister's blue WagonR.

The teams trying to trace the stolen car once used by Kejriwal, interrogated more than 50 scrap and spare parts dealers in the entire Delhi-NCR. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The teams trying to trace the stolen car once used by Kejriwal, interrogated more than 50 scrap and spare parts dealers in the entire Delhi-NCR. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's iconic blue WagonR which was stolen on October 12 has been recovered from Ghaziabad on Saturday.

The Delhi police on Friday formed four teams to crack the alleged theft of the chief minister's blue WagonR.

Read: Delhi Police forms teams to find Arvind Kejriwal’s car

Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal shot off a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, saying the theft of his car points towards the rapidly "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Read: Kejriwal points out deteriorating law, order, writes letter to Lt Guv over stolen WagonR

Kejriwal also wondered what the people of Delhi should expect when the chief minister's car gets stolen from outside the secretariat, which is the headquarters of the local administration.

He went on to take a jibe at the Delhi Police saying that upon receiving his letter, the police will try to paint a rosy picture of law and order in the city by sharing favourable statistics.

The teams trying to trace the stolen car once used by Kejriwal, interrogated more than 50 scrap and spare parts dealers in the entire Delhi-NCR.

Three teams on Thursday evening had left for Soti Ganj spare parts market in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and another team conducted a search operation at Mayapuri market in west Delhi to trace the blue WagonR,  the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: arvind kejriwal, blue wagonr, wagonr stolen, lt governor anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 6s allegedly explodes in China

2

Scientists discover sun-like twin stars 350 light years from Earth

3

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Match abandoned as teams share T20 trophy

4

Railways Diwali gift for passengers: Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani now cheaper, faster

5

Here are a few lesser known facts about Friday the 13th

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham