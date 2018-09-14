The Asian Age | News

Delhi: Self-styled godman arrested for rape of woman, her minor daughter

Published : Sep 14, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

Ashu Maharaj was arrested for raping the woman, her daughter at his Delhi ashram. His son Samar Khan was also detained for raping the woman.

A case was registered in the Hauz Khas Police Station last week and the probe transferred to the Crime Branch on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook | ashubhaiguruji)
 A case was registered in the Hauz Khas Police Station last week and the probe transferred to the Crime Branch on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook | ashubhaiguruji)

New Delhi: Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj was arrested Thursday night for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter at his ashram in the national capital, police said.

His son Samar Khan was also detained by the Crime Branch for raping the woman, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said. 

The two accused were questioned for couple of hours in connection with the case, police said. 

In her complaint to police, the woman had claimed that she was raped by the self-styled godman, his friends and his son between 2008 and 2013, a police officer said. She had alleged that he even asked her to bring her minor daughter to him and then raped her, he said. 

A case was registered in the Hauz Khas Police Station last week and the probe transferred to the Crime Branch on Sunday. 

