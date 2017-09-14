SIT and CBSE teams inspect Ryan School in murder case

The SIT clicked photos and shot videos of the suspected places to examine the nature of the crime again.

Gurgaon: Five days after the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old Gurgaon schoolboy, SIT teams on Wednesday searched the Ryan International School here for clues to the crime, while a CBSE panel also inspected the premises to examine loopholes in security arrangements.

Also, a high-level meeting between Union ministers Maneka Gandhi and Prakash Javadekar scheduled for Wednesday to develop a protocol for educational institutions to ensure safety of students has been deferred.

The Gurgaon police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the crime also took samples of fingerprints and shoes at the crime scene, including the toilet, a day after recr-eating the sequence of events there. The SIT clicked photos and shot videos of the suspected places to examine the nature of the crime again.

“The SIT does not want to spare a single piece of evidence which can be important and work as a key breakthrough for us to solve this case. With three days left for the submission of charge sheet in court, we have got possible positive leads against the accused school bus conductor Ashok Kumar,” a senior SIT officer said.

The five-member CBSE team, headed by D. Arun Kumar, deputy director, CBSE (security), inspected every corner of the sch-ool in Bhondsi to examine the security loopholes inside the school, clicked photographs and videographed the lapses found.

The team reached the school at around 10 am and inspected the school till 1 pm. However, it ignored the media glare.

Sources said the CBSE team will submit its report to the human resources development ministry on Class 2 student Pradhuman Thakur’s murder inside the school toilet on September 8.

With just three days left for the SIT to submit its final chargesheet before the Sohna court on Satur-day, four SIT teams also reached the school for forensic analysis and FSL samples.

“We have sent Kumar’s blood samples, his clothes and garment samples for DNA test and forensic examination at the Forensic Laboratory in Madhuban at Karnal. His potency test was also conducted for legal reasons,” the SIT officer said.

Two students whose stat-ements were recorded as eyewitnesses before a duty magistrate in the Sohna court, have been given police protection outside their homes, he said.

The officer added besi-des this, parallel questioning of all suspects who are on the police radar whether it is the suspended school principal, senior management officials, or staff members, is being conducted.