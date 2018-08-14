JNU’s Umar Khalid attacked, pistol seized near spot

The attacker reportedly dropped the weapon and fled the spot.

Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid speaks to the media moments after he was shot at during an event at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Bunny Smith)

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid was shot at by an unidentified person in a broad daylight on Monday outside the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The student leader, however, escaped unhurt.

The attacker reportedly dropped the weapon and fled the spot.

At 2 pm, when Mr Khalid was entering the premises to attend an event, titled “Towards A Freedom Without Fear”, a man reportedly appeared from the crowd and aimed a pistol at him. The police has seized the weapon and are trying to establish the identity of the attacker.

Eye-witnesses said the man opened fire but the bullet missed Mr Khalid. However, the police said that the man whipped out a pistol but didn’t open fire. “We are checking CCTVs installed at the gate of the club to identify the attacker,” a senior police officer said.

As confusion persisted over what had actually happened and how many people were involved, Ajay Chaudhury, joint commissioner of police, New Delhi range, said police was investigating whether shots were actually fired or not.

Giving his version of what had happened, Mr Khalid said he was going back inside the complex, which also houses the Mavlankar Auditorium and MP quarters on Rafi Marg, after having tea when somebody tried to fire at him. “I was returning after having tea. One person came from behind, pushed me down and tried to fire at me. I ran for my life. He fled from there,” he told reporters.

Mr Khalid, however, said he could not see the face of the attacker.

“I do not know whether it was handiwork of some group and if others accompanied the attacker. It’s ironic that it happened as I have come to participate in an even against mob lynching. There is an atmosphere of fear. If you speak against the government you will be branded and then anything could happen to you,” he said.

Some witnesses claimed two shots were fired when Mr Khalid was at the entrance of the club, where he was going to attend a conference, “Khauff Se Azaadi (Freedom from Fear)”, organised by United Against Hate and featuring speakers such as senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand and the late Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said Umar told the police that he was attacked. “Somebody pounced on him and tried to fire at him but the person could immediately not fire. People started chasing him. Umar said he again tried to fire in the air. CCTV is being examined to verify the incident.”

The student leader recently filed a complaint with the Delhi police that he and Gujarat’s Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani had received death threats from a man who identified himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari in June.