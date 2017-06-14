The Asian Age | News

Delhi: Neighbour rapes 15-year-old girl for over a week at gunpoint

The incident came to light on Monday after she fell ill and was taken to a hospital, they said.

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped for over a week by her neighbour at gunpoint in Samaypur Badli, police said on Tuesday.

She told her family that the accused had been raping her for over a week and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about it, a police official said.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding along with his family members.

Tags: rape, sexual offence, crimes against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

