Delhi: Neighbour rapes 15-year-old girl for over a week at gunpoint

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped for over a week by her neighbour at gunpoint in Samaypur Badli, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday after she fell ill and was taken to a hospital, they said.

She told her family that the accused had been raping her for over a week and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about it, a police official said.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who is absconding along with his family members.