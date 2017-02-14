The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Burglars can't recall if they stole Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel citation

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 9:34 am IST

'My sense is that for the thieves, the citation was just a piece of paper and they might have thrown it somewhere,' a police officer said.

A forensic expert at Kailash Satyarthi’s house. (Photo: Asian Age)
 A forensic expert at Kailash Satyarthi’s house. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The alleged burglars who had decamped with Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel medal replica and the citation from his home have "failed to recall" whether they had taken away the certificate too.

Three persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the theft last week of Nobel medal replica and other valuables from the child rights activist's Kalkaji residence.

While other stolen items, including the medal replica, have been recovered, the citation has not been found yet.

The accused are claiming they had not taken away the citation, police said.

"They are claiming that they haven't stolen the citation. But we suspect that they don't remember what they have done with it. We have shown them pictures but they haven't been able to recall about the citation," said a senior police officer.

Police are suspecting that after the accused decamped with items from three houses they burgled into including Satyarthi's, they separated the loot that could be sold and those that were of "no use" to them.

"We are questioning them and are also trying to retrace the events that might have unfolded that night. The routes they might have used for commuting are also being studied to see whether they might have dumped the citation there," he said.

There are also chances that they might have kept the citation somewhere and aren't able to recall it, he added.

While Satyarthi thanked Delhi Police for its speedy probe and recovery of the Nobel replica, he had said he is hopeful the citation too would be recovered soon.

"My sense is that for the thieves, the citation was just a piece of paper and they might have thrown it somewhere," he added.

"I have complete faith in the government, the police and the people of this great nation. I hope the Nobel citation is recovered soon. Nothing can deter my mission to work towards my children," he added.

The child rights activist won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. He shared the prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai.

Satyarthi had presented his Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Pranab Mukherjee in January, 2015. The original medal has been preserved and is now on display at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

Tags: kailash satyarthi, nobel citation, burglars
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Artificial intelligence, AI, speech recognition, research at MIT

2

It'll be great to explore India and do Yoga: Nico Rosberg

3

The best workout for men to help men last long in sex

4

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

5

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

more

Editors' Picks

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in Rs 66 cr DA case, shatters her hopes to become TN CM

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham