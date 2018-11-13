The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018

Delhi

NGT asks chief secys of 4 states to appear November 15

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Stresses on need to find long-lasting solution to stubble burning.

National Green Tribunal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Monday said there was a need to find out a long-lasting solution to the problems of stubble burning and directed the chief secretaries of four states to appear before it to explain ways to prevent it.

A bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, directed the Union agriculture secretary and chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to remain present on November 15 after applying due diligence and strategic planning for action to prevent crop burning.

The green panel said it is open to the central government also to organise a meeting on the subject on the same day or any other convenient day.

The tribunal said the government came out with a scheme called the “National Policy for Management of Crop Residue — 2014” which provided assistance to farmers by way of machinery and equipments to avoid stubble burning.

However, despite the steps taken, the problem still subsists.

“We make it clear that we do not intend to criticise the working of any of the states or the central government. We have perused the affidavits and reports from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, NCT of Delhi and also reports of the ministry of agriculture, Government of India.

“The fact remains that the problem has not been fully tackled and the adverse impacts on the air quality and consequent impacts on the citizens’ health and lives are undisputed. The problem is required to be resolved by taking all such measures as are possible in the interest of public health and environment protection,” the bench said.

It said that it was not considering the issue of adverse coercive measures like prosecution etc. For offences under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 or other applicable laws but it does not see any difficulty why such economic incentives should not be duly planned or executed.

