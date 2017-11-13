The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 13, 2017 | Last Update : 02:30 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Ryan case: CBI probing destruction of evidence

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Nov 13, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2017, 1:54 am IST

The agency did not find any evidence against bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was the Gurgaon police’s sole accused in the killing.

Pradyuman Thakur (Photo: File)
 Pradyuman Thakur (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After apprehending a Class 11 student of Ryan International School, Gurgaon, for allegedly killing seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur of the same school, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now trying to ascertain the identity of the individuals who allegedly ‘attempted to destroy the evidence after the sensational murder’. 

Sources in the agency said, “A case of destruction of evidence is also being investigated by the agency. The CBI sleuths are now trying to ascertain the identity of the individuals, if any, who allegedly attempted to destroy the evidence. Destruction of evidence by certain individuals cannot be ruled out”. 

If required, the sleuths may conduct lie-detector test on certain individuals in this regard, sources said adding that the CBI’s investigation is at a crucial stage. 

Pradyuman was murdered on September 8 inside the Ryan International School. He was found dead with his throat slit inside the school’s washroom within an hour after his father dropped him at school that morning. The gruesome murder of the Class 2 student triggered a nation-wide furore. 

The Class 11 student, who was apprehended by the CBI, allegedly committed the crime as he wanted to get a scheduled parent teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination postponed, claimed the CBI. 

The agency did not find any evidence against bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was the Gurgaon police’s sole accused in the killing. The CBI’s findings will be a major embarrassment for the Gurgaon police, which had blamed Kumar and alleged that he was waiting in the toilet with a knife. The Gurgaon police had formed 14 SIT teams to find the accused. 

Kumar, a resident of Ghamdoj village in Sohna, was hired by a school bus contractor around seven months before the killing. “Now that they have arrested the accused student, it has been proven that the doubts that we had about the police probe was right,” Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur had said after detention made by the CBI in this case.   

“The CBI was able to piece together elements of the crime by analysing the CCTV footage, scientific and forensic examination, analysis of the crime scene and by questioning students, teachers and staff of the school. The call detail records of all the suspects were also scrutinised,” sources said. 

Earlier, a CBI team once again visited the school on Friday and questioned the teachers and other staff in connection with the crime, and the sequence of events before and after the body of Pradyuman was found. 

The agency will also identify the individuals, if any, who allegedly helped the apprehended student in procuring knife used in the commission of crime, sources said.

Tags: pradyuman thakur murder case, ryan international school murder, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

2

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

3

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

4

Turns out, booze puts teens at insomnia risk

5

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham