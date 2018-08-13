The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 06:54 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Class 6 student loses part of finger, panel to probe 'school negligence'

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 5:27 pm IST

School administration formed three-member fact finding committee to probe issue after group of parents staged protest outside school.

The incident was caused after two boys pushed him towards the foyer door which resulted in his hand being caught in it and thus the portion being cut. (Representational image)
 The incident was caused after two boys pushed him towards the foyer door which resulted in his hand being caught in it and thus the portion being cut. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A class 6 student of Delhi's prestigious St Columbus School lost a portion of his right hand's ring finger when it got stuck in a door, following which his parents accused school authorities of negligence.

The school administration formed a three-member fact finding committee on Monday to probe the issue after a group of parents staged protest outside the school premises.

"I got a call from the school on Friday that there is a cut on my son's hand and he needs to be taken to the hospital. Neither the school officials made any effort to rush him to get medical aid nor I was informed that the injury was this fatal," the student's mother said.

"When I took him to a hospital later, the doctor asked us for the lost portion of the finger. I called up the school who later tried to find out the portion and by the time the cut part was brought to the hospital, the doctor informed us it was not possible to stitch back the portion now and this will be a permanent deformity," she added.

The mother accused the school authorities of showing a "lackadaisical attitude".

The incident was caused after two boys pushed him towards the foyer door which resulted in his hand being caught in it and thus the portion being cut. The school has no idea about who were those two boys and no action has been taken yet, she said.

The school authorities said a probe committee has been formed.

"A three-member fact finding committee has been formed to probe the issue and the school is committed to ensure a speedy and thorough investigation of the matter," a senior administrative official of the school said.

Tags: delhi crime, st columbus school, school negligence, student lost portion of finger
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham