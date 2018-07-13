Delhi man beaten to death after being caught while stealing

The incident took place on Wednesday when two men allegedly entered the house of a Burari resident at around 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, some locals who had gathered on the spot caught hold of him and thrashed him, police added. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: A man fell down stairs only to be caught red-handed and thrashed to death allegedly by a mob in a failed theft attempt in North Delhi's Burari area, the police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when two men allegedly entered the house of a Burari resident at around 1:30 pm.

"Two men allegedly entered a house in Burari for theft. However, as the duo executed their plan, the house owner returned and caught them red-handed," a senior police officer said.

"The owner then raised an alarm when the two men tried to escape. During the melee, one of them, identified as Birbal, slipped from stairs as he tried to run towards the roof of the building," he said.

Meanwhile, some locals who had gathered on the spot caught hold of him and thrashed him, he added.

Birbal became unconscious and was taken to hospital by the locals where he was declared dead.

His accomplice managed to escape, the officer said.

"A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against unidentified persons," said Nupur Prasad, DCP(North).

The deceased used to work as a labourer in the area, he said, adding the body was sent for autopsy.