Monday, Apr 13, 2020 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi gears up for containment overdrive as 10 new Covid-19 hotspots declared

AGE CORRESPONDENT | SUNIL THAPLIYAL
Published : Apr 13, 2020, 3:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2020, 3:49 am IST

Total assault on coronavirus to be launched in containment localities and high-risk zones

People stand in a queue to collect free food near the Shish Ganj Gurudwara in New Delhi on Sunday, April 12, 2020. (PTI)
 People stand in a queue to collect free food near the Shish Ganj Gurudwara in New Delhi on Sunday, April 12, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: As coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,154 on Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a massive sanitisation drive in the city’s containment areas. Eighty-five positive cases and five deaths were reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

In his digital press conference, Kejriwal said there would be a massive sanitisation drive in the containment areas (red zone) and the high-risk “orange zones” from Monday. The government will use 10 advanced Japanese machines and 50 Delhi Jal Board machines for the sanitisation drive.

Ten more coronavirus hotspots have been identified in Delhi over the last 24-hour period. Among them are East of Kailash, a posh residential colony in South Delhi, as well as places like Madanpur Khadar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Khadda Colony in Jaitpur Extension, Bengali Colony in Mahavir Enclave and Shera Mohalla Garhi.

The chief minister said Operation Shield carried out in the city -- entailing sealing of containment zones, home quarantine, isolation and tracking of patients, supply of essentials, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking — has been a success.

“No new case of Covid-19 has been reported in Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days due to Operation Shield. It will be implemented in all areas which have been declared as containment zones,” he said.

“I know people will face difficulties in these areas, but it is necessary to save lives,” he added.

Tags: delhi government, arvind kejriwal, containment zones, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

Latest From Metros

Uruguayan diplomat Valentina Obispo argues with a Delhi police officer. (ANI)

Uruguayan woman stands her ground as Delhi cops try to enforce mask rule

A medic takes samples for a coronavirus test in the containment zone of Kurla in Mumbai on April 11, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai stares at medical crisis as nearly 100 frontline workers test positive

The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata is a central government institution.

Bengal to turn two big hospitals into corona facilities

Kamal Haasan (File photo)

Quarantine sticker pasted on Kamal Haasan's office

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham