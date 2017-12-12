The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Residents wake up to pleasant morning as temp drops down

ANI
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 10:36 am IST

Weather forecast said the sky is likely to be enveloped by clouds over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday as well.

The mercury came down by several degrees on Tuesday after rain continued to lash parts of Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 The mercury came down by several degrees on Tuesday after rain continued to lash parts of Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The mercury came down by several degrees on Tuesday after rain continued to lash parts of Delhi till late Monday night.

Weather forecast said the sky is likely to be enveloped by clouds over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday as well.

Twenty-seven trains have been delayed, 15 cancelled and one rescheduled due to low visibility.

The Ministry of Railways had earlier adviced the passengers to check the status of the train before undertaking their journey.

The status of these trains will also be communicated to the passengers on their respective registered mobile numbers.

Fog has also disrupted the flight operations at Delhi airport as two flights have been diverted to Bengaluru due to low visibility and fog at Chennai airport. The arrival has been delayed upto 30 minutes.

As per the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, Delhi's Dwarka is at 168, ITO is at 172, Shadipur is at 109, Siri Fort is at 167. All fall in the 'Unhealthy' category in the Air Quality Index according to latest figures.

Tags: delhi rains, delhi smog, ministry of railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ice Age fossils, including mammoth, found at LA subway extension work

2

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

3

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

4

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

5

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham