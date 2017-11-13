The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:43 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

No respite as pollution levels skyrocket in Delhi after brief let-up

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 9:22 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 9:37 pm IST

The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from Monday evening as surface winds will gain momentum.

The air quality index of the CPCB had a score of 460, as against Saturday's 403. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The air quality index of the CPCB had a score of 460, as against Saturday's 403. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: After a brief let-up, the pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhi on Sunday with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people.

The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from Monday evening as surface winds will gain momentum.

SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there is possibility of rains in the evening of November 14.

However, experts say rain brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high levels of moisture.

The hourly graph of the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management, which had briefly fallen below emergency levels of Saturday, recorded PM 2.5 and PM10 concentration at 478 and 713 microgrammes per cubic metre by afternoon.

The corresponding 24-hour safe standards are 60 and 100. Visibility came down below 100 metres at many places.

The air quality index of the CPCB had a score of 460, as against Saturday's 403. The most dominant pollutants were PM 2.5 and CO, according to the CPCB air bulletin.

People complained of burning sensation in their eyes and heaviness in breathing, reflecting the severity of the pollution.

The PM 2.5 reading of the Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) was also above 400, which is in the severe category as well.

If the prevailing levels of PM2.5 and PM10 persist for another 24 hours, the odd-even  scheme is supposed to be implemented, according to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being enforced by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.

The NGT had on Saturday said that the odd-even scheme should be implemented "without any default" as and when PM (particulate matter) 10 level goes above 500 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM2.5 level crosses the limit of 300 microgrammes per cubic metre during a span of 48 hours.

CPCB and SAFAR scientists maintained that the fresh spike in pollution was triggered mainly due to drop in inversion layer (the layer beyond which pollutants cannot disperse into the upper layer of the atmosphere), which in turn happened due to sharp drop in minimum and maximum temperatures.

The CPCB's air lab chief Dipankar Saha said the haze was basically a mixture of dust and moisture. Formation of a thick cloud cover also resulted in the spike in moisture and drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures, he said.

"The wind flow from North Western side of Delhi (through Punjab & Haryana) is likely to continue till today. The wind will start flowing towards towards Punjab and Haryana from tomorrow under the influence of a western disturbance approaching Delhi.

"Under the above scenario, atmospheric circulation over Delhi will become favourable for substantial reduction of air pollutants from November 13," Saha said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP accused the AAP government of being in an "indecisive state" over the pollution crisis in the city and demanded Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call an all- party meeting.

Manoj Tiwari, the president of Delhi BJP, said that air pollution levels in the city are 4-7 times higher than the normal posing serious health hazard to the people.

"Despite this, the visionless Arvind Kejriwal government continues to be in a indecisive state," he alleged.

With schools set to open and heavy public activity likely tomorrow after the weekend break, the Kejriwal government seems to be "lost" as it never formulated a strategy to fight such a climatic emergency, he said.

He requested the LG to call an all-party meeting to discuss the preparations to fight pollution and remedial measures, Tiwari also demanded 24x7 free chest units at all the government and private hospitals in Delhi.

Tags: delhi pollution, delhi smog, safar, ngt, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza suffering from knee injury, to take call on surgery soon

2

Statue of world's first space cat to be erected in France

3

Is your iPhone X freezing in cold weather?

4

Turns out, booze puts teens at insomnia risk

5

BBC pulls down rape accused Ed Westwick's Agatha Christie drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham