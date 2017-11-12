The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Minority rights more secure, safe under PM Modi

Published : Nov 12, 2017, 1:45 am IST
The minister said social, educational and religious rights of minorities are more safe and secure in India than any other country.

 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of “empowerment without appeasement”, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday asserted that minorities rights are more safe and secure under the Modi-led NDA government than it was earlier. 

In Jaipur to attend an appreciation ceremony on completion of this year’s Haj, the Union minister said the Central government is moving on the development path without following appeasement politics, which was a norm during previous regime. Mr Naqvi said the “disease of appeasement” had severely affected minority empowerment and the community was “exploited” by the “so-called political champions of secularism” for the last several decades. The minister said social, educational and religious rights of minorities are more safe and secure in India than any other country. He said the NDA government has created an atmosphere of trust among in section of society through development works.

“Our policy of development with dignity has ensured that minorities become equal partner in mainstream development process. The development works carried out by the Modi government in the last three years have benefitted the poor, which includes a large number of minorities,” Mr Naqvi said. 

The minority affairs minister added that though some people try to create problems to obstruct the development process, but “the government has not allowed any negative agenda to dominate our development agenda”.

Tags: narendra modi, mukhtar abbas naqvi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

